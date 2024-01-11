▶️ Hamas-Linked Influencers and Al Jazeera Push an Inaccurate Narrative

The narrative that Al Jazeera and Hamas-linked influencers like ‘byplestia’ try to push is that Palestinians desire peace but they’re being dehumanized by the media and Israel.

But when it comes down to it, the evidence seems to point the other way. Recent polling shows that Hamas’s brutal massacre was widely supported in Palestinian society, and the long-documented incitement in Palestinian textbooks doesn’t indicate a desire for peace.

Does this mean that all Palestinians think this way? Of course not. But the toxic ideologies are running rampant.

We’ll explain.