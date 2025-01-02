▶ Analysis: The Winners and Losers of Assad’s Removal in Syria and Iran’s Regional Ambitions

The removal of Bashar al-Assad from power in Syria has reshaped the regional balance, with both expected and surprising players emerging as winners. In a detailed discussion with HonestReporting, Jonathan Schanzer identifies Al-Qaeda, Turkey, and Qatar as key beneficiaries, each leveraging the chaos for their own strategic gains. However, their rise poses new challenges for regional security, with Israel and its allies forced to navigate a complex web of shifting allegiances and threats.

Schanzer sheds light on Israel’s role, highlighting its efforts to neutralize threats along its borders, including securing the Golan Heights and engaging with minority groups such as the Druze. He also examines the broader Iranian strategy, underscoring Tehran’s role in funding and arming proxies like Hamas, Hezbollah, and others in a multi-front war against Israel.

The conversation also delves into Gaza’s future, exploring the dynamics between Hamas and Fatah, potential de-radicalization strategies, and the prospects for a new political order. Schanzer stresses the importance of international cooperation, particularly from pragmatic Arab states, to rebuild Gaza and offer its residents an alternative to the cycle of violence. Watch the full video for a comprehensive breakdown of these pressing issues.