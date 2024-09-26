▶ Hezbollah Has Crossed the Blue Line: How They’ve Violated UN Resolution 1701 and Threatened Israel

The Blue Line marks the Israel-Lebanon border post-2000 IDF withdrawal. Despite UN Resolution 1701 calling for Hezbollah’s disarmament, they now hold 150,000 rockets, backed by the Iranian regime. Regular attacks show Hezbollah has crossed the line, costing innocent lives. pic.twitter.com/AGFjTbFUyy — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 26, 2024

