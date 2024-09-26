fbpx
▶ Hezbollah Has Crossed the Blue Line: How They’ve Violated UN Resolution 1701 and Threatened Israel

The Blue Line marks the border between Israel and Lebanon, established when the IDF withdrew in 2000. UN Resolution 1701 called for Hezbollah’s disarmament and a ceasefire, but none of that happened.

Now, Hezbollah has 150,000 rockets, backed by the Iranian regime, and regularly violates this resolution by attacking and building tunnels over the Blue Line. After the deaths of 12 children and countless other violations, it’s clear they’ve crossed the line.

HonestReporting Staff
