HonestReporting Recap: Our Top 10 Most Popular Posts of 2024 on X

X (formerly Twitter) is the social media platform inhabited by influencers, politicians, celebrities, and media personalities. It’s also a platform where anti-Israel hate and antisemitism are running rampant. But it’s a battlefield that can also be leveraged to expose the worst excesses of the media. In 2024, we topped 100k followers and had over 40 million impressions for the year on X. If you haven’t already, follow us there, where you can find up-to-date reporting on anti-Israel bias as we head into the new year.

As we look back on the year and the impact we made, here are the Top 10 Posts on X that grabbed the attention of our audience, based on engagement and reach:

Abu Mostafa then calls on people to cross into Israel’s sovereign territory: “An advice, whoever can go – go. It is a one-time event that will not happen again.” And Amra replies: “Really, it will not repeat itself.” Read full story here:https://t.co/Rin4RcedRA 🧵continues⬇️ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 8, 2024

Michael Moore on @CNN: “98% of them [protesters] are not saying anything that’s antisemitic because they don’t believe in antisemitism, in part, because Palestinian people are Semites.” How to prove you know nothing about antisemitism while talking about antisemitism. 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ci8xOqmhxG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 30, 2024

Congratulations to @AP for winning a Pictures of the Year award. How does it feel to do so on the back of Palestinian photojournalists who infiltrated Israel on Oct. 7 and took photos like the one below of Shani Louk’s dead body in a Hamas pickup? Was @RJI bothered about that… pic.twitter.com/MSasc9yzVp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 22, 2024

🧵 The media reports on the attempts to broker a deal between Israel and Hamas were disgraceful. The fact is that Hamas accepted a “deal” that it proposed itself – a deal that Israel had not even seen the terms of, nevermind agreeing to. Yet, the media pumped out headlines… — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 7, 2024

“It seems to be entirely targeted; it wasn’t an attack directed at the whole of Israel.”@amanpour, try telling that to the hundreds of thousands of Israelis who were forced into bomb shelters or the 7-year-old girl critically injured by shrapnel to her head. pic.twitter.com/XtZaPY8zmR — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) April 14, 2024

HonestReporting is being accused of being reckless and making baseless claims. So, we decided to lay out the timeline of events for you to decide… HonestReporting identified Yousef Masoud as one of the photographers taking pictures early on the morning of October 7. In that… — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 27, 2024

Dear @guardian, we think you’ll find that the IDF arrested, not “kidnapped” his mother. It took us 15 seconds of online research to find just this one social media post below, which could reasonably illustrate why. Shame your reporter couldn’t do the same due diligence. https://t.co/q62NaABQe2 pic.twitter.com/QeOonzRn8X — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) February 8, 2024

🚨 On Monday, the Pulitzer Committee will be awarding journalism’s top prize. The New York Times and its Gazan photojournalist Yousef Masoud are hotly tipped to win — on the backs of the victims of Oct. 7. Here’s why you should be concerned. 🧵https://t.co/TtF8wURzm8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) May 2, 2024

When @Reuters‘ Executive Editor posts on his LinkedIn a 7,500-word anti-Israel essay from @LRB that includes criticism of Western media coverage of Israel, what sort of message does that send his Reuters staff? Clue: It’s not a call for fair and balanced reporting on Israel. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/8ax1onYXvi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) March 4, 2024

Only days ago, @CNN accused Israel of desecrating Gazan cemeteries, including Bani Suheila in Khan Younis. Today, the IDF uncovered an attack tunnel under Bani Suheila cemetery with explosives & terrorists inside, as well as an office used by the commander of Hamas’ eastern… https://t.co/h7VT8cLHWr pic.twitter.com/RPokCOc1e3 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 29, 2024

