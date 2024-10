Since its inception, HonestReporting has seen how the media turns a blind eye when it comes to Israel. From loaded questions to snarky interviews, the bias is clear. Lt. Col. Jonathan Conricus, former IDF spokesperson, knows this firsthand—he’s witnessed media downplay serious terms like genocide, holding Israel to different standards.

While Israel deals with daily threats, the media needs to stop playing with the public’s trust and start telling the full story.