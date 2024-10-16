fbpx
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #41

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

Reading time: 4 minutes

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

LA Times Leaves Out Vital Context on Israel’s Anti-Hamas Strikes

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

UPI Grossly Misrepresents Israel’s Military Operation in Lebanon

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here

 

The Guardian Whitewashes PFLP Terrorist

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

Associated Press Creates False Equivalence Between Israel & Hezbollah

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

 

The Times of London Misrepresents Israel’s Military Tactics

Contact The Times at [email protected] 

 

The Guardian Omits Vital Context on Israel-Hezbollah Hostilities

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

UPI’s Adam Schrader Sanitizes Hezbollah

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here

 

UPI Passes Off an Unserious Question as Serious Journalism

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here

 

Washington Post Reinvents Israeli History

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

 

Sky News Solely Accuses Israel of Escalating Middle East Tensions

Contact: [email protected]

 

Irish Independent Terminology Whitewashes Palestinian Terrorism

Fill in the Irish Independent’s editorial complaints form here.

 

Rolling Stone Accuses Israel of Committing Genocide in Gaza

Contact Rolling Stone editors: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Minimizes Number of Hezbollah Rockets Fired at Israel

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

 

Photo Credit: Oren Cohen via Flash90

Chaim Lax
Chaim Lax
Originally from Toronto, Canada, Chaim moved to Israel in 2018. He has a B.A. (Hons) in Political Science and History from York University as well as an MA in Israel Studies from the Rothberg International School at Hebrew University. Prior to joining HonestReporting, Chaim worked with a variety of Israel advocacy organizations in both Canada and Israel.
