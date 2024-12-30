Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #47

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real-time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Irish Times Conveniently Forgets Iran’s Missile Attacks Against Israel

▪️April 2024: 170 drones, over 30 cruise missiles, and more than 120 ballistic missiles fired at Israel.

▪️Oct. 2024: Some 200 ballistic missiles fired at Israel. But @IrishTimes claims Israel is the aggressor directly attacking Iran with “no meaningful response to date.” 🤦 pic.twitter.com/2cErEXPhHq — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 30, 2024

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

UPI Mindlessly Repeats Claim that Jesus Was Palestinian

That Mennonite Action Chicago claims Jesus was a Palestinian speaks volumes about the kind of organization it is. That @UPI‘s Adam Schrader copy-pasted this nonsense from the organization’s social media also speaks volumes about the kind of “journalist” he is. pic.twitter.com/YjCKbGk6Rp — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 30, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

Husam Zomlot is Given The Title of Ambassador by Sky News… Except He Wasn’t

Husam Zomlot is the Head of the Palestinian Mission to the UK and was previously the Head of the PLO Mission to the U.S. Neither position grants the status of ambassador despite what @SkyNews may say. Stop upgrading his (un)diplomatic credentials and get it right. pic.twitter.com/h9vYfNC6LF — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 30, 2024

Contact: [email protected]

UPI Has No Problem Promoting Hamas-Front Organization

Another day, another copy-paste for @UPI “journalist” Adam Schrader whose only sources tend to be press releases from terrorist orgs or extremists. What he won’t tell you is that @EuroMedHR is a Hamas front organization with a history of peddling disinformation and propaganda. pic.twitter.com/uzN00VOcy1 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 30, 2024

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

BBC News Takes Hamas’ Claims as Fact, Ignores Evidence Provided by IDF

.@BBCWorld says it “has not been able to verify the claims made by both sides.” So why is it elevating the Palestinian claim to treat it as a fact? The five “journalists” worked for Islamic Jihad terror TV. They were part of a terrorist organization. https://t.co/RKSKhWFpz1 pic.twitter.com/DClO4Ehanu — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 26, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

The Terrorist-Affiliation of 5 “Journalists” Goes Unacknowledged by Newsweek

The “5 Journalists” worked for Islamic Jihad-affiliated Al Quds Today TV. In other words, they were employees of a terrorist org. And Israel struck a van where these 5 were inside, not a Gaza hospital.@Newsweek, this is a #headlinefail 👇 pic.twitter.com/pTtA6gtudP — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 26, 2024

Scroll to the end of the story and click Submit Correction.

The Independent: Haniyeh’s Two-State Contradiction?

Please, @Independent, help us understand: How did Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh not oppose a two-state solution at the same time as rejecting recognition of one of those states? Make it make sense 🤔 pic.twitter.com/vplavd13Wf — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 25, 2024

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

It’s Not Gaza, BBC. It’s Hamas.

H-A-M-A-S. Do we have to spell it out for you, @BBCNews? Gaza officials? Hamas.

Gaza’s civil defense agency? Hamas And Israel is not at war with Gaza. It’s at war with… Hamas. We’ve fixed it for you 👇 pic.twitter.com/c05SMWvwQw — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 24, 2024

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

Hamas Goes Unmentioned in The Guardian’s Weekly “Genocide” Narrative

It’s Monday, which can only mean it’s time for @guardian‘s weekly dose of “Israel is committing genocide” content. And we’ve counted the number of times Hamas is mentioned so you don’t have to. It’s zero. Could this be any more one-sided? pic.twitter.com/sYtF7QQO4G — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 23, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Irish Times Considers Israel’s Self-Defense as “Thirst for War”

Since Hamas’ Oct. 7, 2023 invasion, Israel has been forced to defend itself on multiple fronts against unprovoked attacks by Iran and its terror proxies. But who’s got the “thirst for war” according to @IrishTimes? pic.twitter.com/Jtx6S6r4qk — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 23, 2024

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

Israel-Assad Conspiracy Theory Given a Platform by The Guardian

According to a @guardian op-ed, Israel is bombing Syria “to destroy evidence of collaboration with Assad.” Yes, you read that correctly. How the hell can a supposedly serious media outlet even publish such insultingly conspiratorial garbage? pic.twitter.com/PACyKp9DFa — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 23, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Washington Post Introduces a Physician… With Guns

Funny, those don’t look like medical instruments in “physician” Abdullah Abu Tin’s hands. Does @washingtonpost take its readers for complete fools? 🧵 pic.twitter.com/TRcMPSvETy — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 22, 2024

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!



Photo Credit: Oren Cohen via Flash90