Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #48

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

Make sure to follow us on X/Twitter to get all of our content in real-time during this period.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Washington Post Tells Only One Side of the Story – Hezbollah’s

Israel has accused Hezbollah of violating the ceasefire hundreds of times and has also complained to the UN Security Council. It has accused terror operatives of moving ammunition, attempting to attack Israeli soldiers, and preparing to launch rockets toward northern Israel… pic.twitter.com/RvWLrIDhQZ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 7, 2025

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

The Guardian Sanitizes Jenin as a “Center of Armed Palestinian Resistance”

Jenin “has always been an important centre of armed Palestinian resistance to the occupation.” Interesting turn of phrase from @guardian to describe an infamous Palestinian hub of terror activity. pic.twitter.com/HHLzczlWob — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 6, 2025

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

New York Times Independently Verifies Hamas Claims… But Not Israel’s

Double standards: @nytimes says Israeli “claims could not be independently verified” but has no problem treating the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry and Gaza Civil Defense as credible sources. Why trust the statements of a terror organization over the army of a democratic state? pic.twitter.com/8jQvq1gC3P — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 6, 2025

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

Israeli Sources Need a Disclaimer; Hamas’ Don’t for Newsweek

Why does @Newsweek add a disclaimer to Israeli estimates of Hamas terrorists killed, yet have no issue with trusting disputed Palestinian casualty figures courtesy of the Hamas-run Gaza health ministry? Why trust a terrorist org over the army of a democratic state? pic.twitter.com/6xfxlTf3qJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 5, 2025

Scroll to the end of the story and click Submit Correction.

The Guardian Doesn’t Know Where Jerusalem Is

Bnei Brak is in Israel but Jerusalem is where?@guardian doesn’t seem to know. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/ooVWsEytxc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 5, 2025

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

CNN Omits Doctor’s Hamas Affiliation

Hussam Abu Safiya isn’t just a Palestinian doctor. He holds the rank of Colonel in Hamas.@CNN, we’ve fixed your headline for you. pic.twitter.com/3qTYyI4O3G — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 5, 2025

(Note: CNN has removed its online feedback form, thereby denying its audience an easy way to contact the network. CNN can still be contacted at the following number: 1-404-827-1500)

Isn’t Erdogan More Than a “Fierce Critic,” AP?

A “fierce critic?”@AP forgot to mention that Erdogan’s Turkey has:

▪️Hosted Hamas leaders

▪️Given them Turkish citizenship & passports

▪️Bankrolled Hamas financially

▪️Refused to condemn Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre Isn’t that slightly more than “fierce criticism?” 🤔 pic.twitter.com/QhHjtYTUz8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 2, 2025

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Photo of Bullet in The Guardian Raises Questions That the Newspaper Doesn’t Ask

This photo in @guardian raises some serious questions. Even putting aside the possibility that a bullet could have passed through multiple obstacles with little to no visible damage, 7.92mm bullets are commonly used by old weapons, none of which are in IDF service. (See here… pic.twitter.com/RwotBnBP8s — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 2, 2025

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Hamas-Affiliated Sources Are the Only Sources Found in The Independent

Not a single mention of Hamas in a story that cites multiple sources to back up its claims against Israel. So let’s see who @Independent‘s senior reporter @Maroosha_M relies on for her information. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/PeS3Mqznrb — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 2, 2025

Fill out The Independent’s contact form: https://help.independent.co.uk/hc/en-us/requests/new

West Bank Terrorism Goes Unnoticed by Washington Post

It’s remarkable how @washingtonpost‘s contract photographer visited the West Bank, yet failed to notice any Palestinian violence or terror aimed at Israelis. As a journalist, shouldn’t he have a duty to report impartially for a major media outlet such as The Post? pic.twitter.com/aPKBxjPW9y — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 1, 2025

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

UPI Considers October 7th Attacks “Daring”

Many appropriate adjectives could be used to describe Hamas’ horrific murder spree on Oct. 7. “Daring” should not be one of them, @UPI. pic.twitter.com/XtDo9bgNWG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 1, 2025

To send your feedback, fill out the UPI form here.

The Guardian Can Never See Its Own Responsibility for Antisemitism

Instead of supporting claims that antisemitism is either a charge made by Israel in bad faith or a feature of the political right, @guardian should consider its own role in spreading left-wing antisemitism. It’s time The Guardian acknowledged @TheIHRA antisemitism definition. pic.twitter.com/5j6q5KTUKK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) January 1, 2025

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

AP Commits Capital Offense

In breach of its own stylebook, @AP uses Tel Aviv as a metonym for the Israeli capital or its government.@TaraCopp, please correct the error. pic.twitter.com/pK93Ww8W8B — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 31, 2024

Open AP Customer Zone & select Editorial and News from the dropdown options: https://customerzone.ap.org/cz/s/contactsupport

Irish Times Refers to Israel’s Defensive War as a “Mass Slaughter”

There’s a war. Civilians are tragically being killed as a result of Hamas embedding itself within the Gazan population. But this is not a “mass slaughter.” Just the usual language of incitement in @IrishTimes. pic.twitter.com/onISMktC3h — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 31, 2024

Contact The Irish Times: [email protected]

The Guardian Fails to Mention Abu Safiya’s Connection to Hamas

▪️It was a military i.e. Hamas hospital.

▪️It was being used as a terrorist hideout.

▪️Israel captured 240 terrorists there.

▪️The Hamas-appointed hospital director held the rank of Colonel. Yet, @guardian treats Hussam Abu Safiya as the innocent victim of Israeli malevolence. pic.twitter.com/kA1ceG7NWK — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 31, 2024

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region. Get updates direct to your phone. Join our WhatsApp and Telegram channels!



Photo Credit: Oren Cohen via Flash90