Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #50

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas. You can…

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website, but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details for many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

 

Washington Post Relies on Hamas Authorities to Spew False Claims of Famine

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

 

BBC Claims Israel Has Occupied Gaza Since 1967… But It Withdrew in 2005

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

NBC Forgets to State Local Officials Are Hamas

Contact: [email protected] 

 

WSJ Says “Many” Palestinian Prisoners Being Released Are Detainees

Contact: [email protected] 

 

AFP Inflames IDF Statement

Contact Editorial at AFP: https://www.afp.com/en/contact 

 

Washington Post Won’t Clarify Samidoun’s PFLP Connection

Contact the Washington Post: [email protected]

 

Sky News Omits Hezbollah Flags

Contact: [email protected]

 

The Times of London Says Israel’s Self-Defense is a “Cycle of Violence”

Contact The Times at [email protected]

 

The Guardian Sanitizes Terrorist as Being Convicted of “Anti-Israel Operations”

Contact The Guardian readers’ editor: [email protected]

 

New York Times Says Jenin is a “Resistance Hub”

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

New York Times Says Israel Targets City, Not Terrorists

Contact the New York Times newsroom.

 

NPR Blames Israel for Endangering Turtles

Contact NPR Public Editor: https://help.npr.org/contact/s/contact?request=Ask-the-Public-Editor-about-ethics

 

BBC Can’t State October 7th Terrorism as Fact

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what's really going on in Israel and the region.

Credits via Flash90: Yonatan Sindel

Picture of Sharon Levy
Sharon Levy
Born in Toronto, Sharon Levy moved to Israel in October 2023 and has held various roles in Israel advocacy and research institutions. Sharon has a Masters degree in Government with a specialization in Counterterrorism and Cyber Security from Reichman University.
