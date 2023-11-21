Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #8

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Daily Mail Questions October 7 Facts

When does it stop being a "mounting body of evidence" and start becoming an indisputable fact, @MailOnline? And the butchery of Hamas' massacre on Oct. 7 wasn't simply an "incursion" – it was an invasion by an army of terrorists who slaughtered 1,200 people. https://t.co/wbysAEIhgC pic.twitter.com/tnGFWQ2DzX — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 21, 2023

Fill in Mail Online’s complaints form: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/contactus/article-3701148/Make-Formal-Complaint.html

Sky News Puts Words in IDF Spokesperson’s Mouth

WATCH: When asked on @SkyNews if the IDF has achieved its objectives, @LTCPeterLerner explains that the operation is advancing according to the IDF plan without a time limit. 15 minutes later, Sky's military analyst falsely claims Lerner "had to admit that they haven't achieved… pic.twitter.com/KqcIzGLzuW — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 19, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Washington Post and New York Times Turn Israel Into Aggressor in the North

No, @washingtonpost, every day for the past six weeks, Hezbollah has attacked Israel and Israel has been forced to respond. This isn't "tit for tat" & Israel isn't the aggressor. And why do the tens of thousands of Israelis evacuated from their homes not even warrant a mention?… pic.twitter.com/SQGLkKBa7l — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 19, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

Not only does @nytimes falsely portray violence on Israel's northern border as "a series of tit-for-tat exchanges" but it also implies Israel is the initiator of the violence. Wrong. Hezbollah attacked Israel and Israel is responding.https://t.co/9faJhiQ6La pic.twitter.com/qXI74ws8SJ — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 21, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

LA Times Can’t Find Any Dead Hamas Combatants

Is @latimes letters editor @PaulMThornton really suggesting that every single Palestinian killed in Gaza was a civilian? That not one combatant has died in the fighting? And why no mention of how Hamas embeds itself within civilian infrastructure?https://t.co/jOXEwynTDP pic.twitter.com/vx2tUhhDv6 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 19, 2023

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

Washington Post Shills for Hamas

Is this a @washingtonpost or a Hamas tweet? Hard to tell. https://t.co/LpezGoDiPG — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 18, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

BBC’s Bowen Says AK47s in Hospital is Normal

Utterly incredible. @BowenBBC trying to "normalize" the presence of weapons in a Gaza hospital. Anything to avoid acknowledging that Hamas could be using Al Shifa for nefarious means. Keep going, Jeremy. Maybe you'll end up on Israel's favorite satirical comedy show next week. https://t.co/jN3kZ40rPc — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 17, 2023

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

New York Times Subheader Twists the Story

The story makes it clear that TikTok is being called out for antisemitic content. This has nothing to do with shutting down pro-Palestinian voices & everything to do with tackling hate speech. So why, @nytimes, does your subheader twist the story?https://t.co/IhdoR3gAaa pic.twitter.com/uYIL2ATNli — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 17, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

LA Times’ Middle East Bureau Chief Claims Israelis Living in Northern Israel Are “Settlers”

According to @latimes Middle East bureau chief @nabihbulos, Israelis living in sovereign and internationally recognized Israeli territory near the border with Lebanon are "settlers" living in "areas that started out as settlements." Please explain.https://t.co/rUyKEmUbah pic.twitter.com/uRn1FXN3WT — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 16, 2023

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

Sky News Casts Doubt on Verified Israeli Footage of October 7 Attack

🔴 "Hamas operatives appear to throw grenades."

🔴 Scare quotes in the video description. Even when it's verified and verifiable footage of Israelis being attacked by Hamas, @SkyNews still can't bring themselves to treat it as an undeniable fact. https://t.co/w9ULDyuAwZ pic.twitter.com/Zw3MoHjLdh — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 15, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

For Newsweek, Jews and Israelis “Die” While Palestinians Are “Killed”

"The Holocaust, which saw more than 6m Jewish people die." The Oct. 7 attack, "leading to the deaths of more than 1,200 people." Remarkable how, according to @Newsweek, Jews simply die while it writes Israel has "so far killed more than 11,000 people."https://t.co/Q865V6K01m pic.twitter.com/MtwzGhjENi — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 15, 2023

Contact Newsweek: [email protected]

Washington Post Refers to Palestinian Terrorists as “Fighters”

Why does @washingtonpost refer throughout its story to Palestinian "fighters"? There's nothing heroic about being an armed member of a terrorist organization. 🛑 Stop lionizing terrorists.https://t.co/YNC0aMv7zw pic.twitter.com/Lxz1J7YoOU — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 14, 2023

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

The New York Times Drops “Hamas-Run” From Gaza Ministry of Health

For a few weeks, @nytimes did the right thing and referred to the "Hamas-run Gaza Health Ministry." But it didn't last long. Articles now appear to have reverted to type. Because. New York Times. pic.twitter.com/msPocStlil — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 14, 2023

Contact: [email protected]

Chicago Tribune Misrepresents Israeli History

Oh dear, @chicagotribune. This is why attempting to condense the entirety of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict into one sentence is bound to fail. Miserably. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/0poQ0REusZ pic.twitter.com/UFD9o3ZUCg — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) November 14, 2023

Contact the Chicago Tribune: https://www.chicagotribune.com/opinion/letters/chi-submit-a-letter-to-the-editor-htmlstory.html

