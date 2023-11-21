fbpx
Israel at War: The Media Battlefield – Briefing #8

HonestReporting has been working around the clock to identify and respond to the worst media bias since the appalling events of October 7 and the subsequent launch of Israeli military action against Hamas.

You can already see many of the posts that we’ve published on our website but here’s a roundup of just some of the issues and media outlets that we’ve flagged on social media over the past several days that didn’t make it into full articles.

TAKE ACTION NOW: You can make a difference. We’ve included contact details on many of the examples of media bias below. Please send your considered comments to the media and hold them accountable.

Daily Mail Questions October 7 Facts

Fill in Mail Online’s complaints form: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/home/contactus/article-3701148/Make-Formal-Complaint.html

 

Sky News Puts Words in IDF Spokesperson’s Mouth

Contact: [email protected]

 

Washington Post and New York Times Turn Israel Into Aggressor in the North

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

Contact: [email protected]

 

LA Times Can’t Find Any Dead Hamas Combatants

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

Washington Post Shills for Hamas

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

BBC’s Bowen Says AK47s in Hospital is Normal

Follow the BBC’s complaints procedure: https://www.bbc.co.uk/contact/complaints/make-a-complaint/#/Complaint

 

New York Times Subheader Twists the Story

Contact: [email protected]

 

LA Times’ Middle East Bureau Chief Claims Israelis Living in Northern Israel Are “Settlers”

Contact the Readers’ Representative: https://form.jotform.com/93047569731162

 

Sky News Casts Doubt on Verified Israeli Footage of October 7 Attack

Contact: [email protected]

 

For Newsweek, Jews and Israelis “Die” While Palestinians Are “Killed”

Contact Newsweek: [email protected]

 

Washington Post Refers to Palestinian Terrorists as “Fighters”

Contact the Washington Post Readers Representative: [email protected]

 

The New York Times Drops “Hamas-Run” From Gaza Ministry of Health

Contact: [email protected]

 

Chicago Tribune Misrepresents Israeli History

Contact the Chicago Tribune: https://www.chicagotribune.com/opinion/letters/chi-submit-a-letter-to-the-editor-htmlstory.html

Photo Credit: Israel Defense Forces

Photo Credit: Israel Defense Forces

