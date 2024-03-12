fbpx
▶️ Lost in Translation? That Might Be on Purpose


If you’ve ever read a translation from Hamas that seemed a little off, it’s not just you.

Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Iranian regime know that Westerners who fail to understand the native tongue of their message, the narrative behind their message, or the cultural implications in their message will be easily fooled into believing the words that they’re (actually not) saying.

Eve Barlow is an LA-based music and pop culture journalist. Barlow currently publishes a newsletter on Substack called Blacklisted. She previously served as Deputy Editor of the New Musical Express (NME) and currently contributes to New York Magazine, The Guardian, Billboard, LA Times, Pitchfork, and GQ, among other publications. Barlow is also an outspoken voice on Jewish identity, Zionism, and fighting antisemitism on social media, and has also shared her views in publications such as Tablet. Barlow was also named one of The Algemeiner’s Top 100 People Positively Influencing Jewish Life.

GuestPost
