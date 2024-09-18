▶️ Media Bias: How They Spin Attack on Hezbollah and Ignore the Reality

Media calls Israel’s strike on Hezbollah terrorists a “big escalation.” But where was the outrage when a Hezbollah rocket killed 12 Druze children or when rockets hit Israeli homes? Always check your sources—the narrative doesn’t always match the facts. pic.twitter.com/xjnJ9eeXxS — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 18, 2024

The media is in a frenzy over the unprecedented attack on Hezbollah operatives in Lebanon—hundreds of wireless pagers detonated simultaneously, targeting terrorists. Yet, headlines from outlets like The Guardian are framing this as a “big escalation” toward war.

But where was the outrage when a Hezbollah rocket killed 12 Druze children or when thousands of rockets hit Israeli homes? Always check your sources, because the narrative doesn’t always match the facts.