The IDF struck a Hamas command center, killing 19 terrorists. But instead of reporting the facts, major outlets like CNN and Reuters echoed Hamas’ false claims. The truth? The strike targeted a command center hidden in a mosque, not civilians.

When the media prioritizes shock over accuracy, it spreads Hamas’ disinformation, fueling international outrage. It’s time journalists stop taking terrorists at their word.

Photo credit: IDF Spokesperson’s Unit