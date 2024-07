🎯 Disgraceful media reporting on Hezbollah’s attack killing 12 Israeli children@SkyNews: “Attack on a football pitch.”@BBCNews: “Young people.”@washingtonpost: Lumped with Gaza news.

Why can’t the media accurately report the murder of innocent children? 📢 pic.twitter.com/6xdZP4vndG

— HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) July 28, 2024