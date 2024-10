On October 7, Hamas terrorists turned a peaceful music festival into a scene of unimaginable horror. Over 400 lives were taken, including Gili Adar, a 24-year-old who tried to escape but was hunted down like many others. Her mother, Orna, now shares Gili’s story so the world remembers. It’s up to us to spread awareness and ensure the world never forgets the atrocities committed that day.

Photo credits: Adele Raemer/TPS, Courtesy