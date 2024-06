View this post on Instagram A post shared by HonestReporting (@honestreporting)

Hamas using schools to launch rockets and store weapons is nothing new.

But when the media ignore facts, they allow the narrative to become “Israel bombs schools and medical clinics.” In reality, the world’s outrage should be directed at the terrorists who fire anti-tank missiles from schools and place explosive devices inside medical clinics.

Photo credit: Yonatan Sindel via Flash90