The Islamic Republic of Iran launched an attack on Israel Tuesday, firing over 180 missiles indiscriminately at Israeli civilians.

30 minutes prior to the attack, 8 Israeli civilians were shot dead in a terrorist attack at a rail train station in Tel Aviv.

As we approach October 7, we’re reminded that the radical, Islamic ideologies that threaten Israel are still very much alive.