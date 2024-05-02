PEN America Lists Palestinian Terrorists as ‘Writers’ in Annual Freedom Index

Shortly after PEN America published its annual Freedom to Write Index on Wednesday, The New York Times rushed out a story quoting the organization’s “director of writers at risk,” Karin Karlekar, who described the worsening threats against writers worldwide.

“Russia and Israel entered the list of the Top 10 biggest jailers, as Ms. Karlekar noted that countries with conflict or war crackdown on dissent,” The New York Times reported in the piece that also detailed how the Israel-Hamas war had “roiled PEN America itself” when it was forced to cancel its 2024 literary awards ceremony amid a boycott by prize nominees who insisted PEN America is overly sympathetic to the Jewish state.

While the NYT is happy to lump Israel alongside authoritarian regimes like Russia, it failed to name any of the writers whose allegedly unjust jailing has led to Israel’s ignominious inclusion on PEN America’s list. If these writers had been named, it would’ve immediately become clear to readers why Israel has no business being listed alongside countries like Russia, China, and Iran.

Palestinian Terrorists Listed as ‘Writers’

Among the first names on the list is none other than Khalida Jarrar, a self-confessed senior leader in the terrorist organization, the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), who has served time in prison for multiple terrorism offenses.

Also listed is Ahed Tamimi, whose inclusion is absurdly based on the fact she has a memoir that was ghost-written for her, a 23-year-old Palestinian provocateur who, in the aftermath of the October 7 Hamas massacre, wrote online: “We will slaughter you & you will say that what Hitler did to you was a joke. We will drink your blood & eat your skull. Come on, we are waiting for you.”

Tamimi was arrested on suspicion of incitement and later freed as part of the hostage-prisoner exchange with Hamas.

Rasem Obaidat, who, unlike most of the other “writers” on the list, has actually published a few things, has been jailed a total of five times and is a member of the PFLP, according to an Israeli security source. Of course, you wouldn’t know this from PEN America’s sanitized description of Obaidat, which claims he was arrested for merely “sharing his critical views of Israel.”

PEN America also included Radwan Qatanani, describing him as an “online commentator posting primarily on Twitter,” without detailing any of the posts that likely led to Qatanani’s detention, such as his October 8 message that praised Hamas’ “beautiful” terrorists and lauded their “wonderful captures.”

Nawef Al-Amer and Musab Khamees Qafeisha are both on the list and identified as a social media commentator and a freelance reporter. Wisely, PEN America opted not to reveal where their work most frequently appears, which is the Sanad News Agency, a propaganda website that lavishes praise on Hamas and the “heroic” Palestinians who murder Israeli civilians.

However, the most disturbing entry on the list is that of Mirvat Al-Azzeh, whom PEN America acknowledges was fired by NBC News over a series of posts made shortly after October 7, including one in which she mocked Israeli hostages.

In another post, she wrote: ”Sirens all the time, the Jews are hiding and the Arabs are out drinking coffee on their balconies” and said the Hamas attacks were like ”watching a movie where the director is Palestinian and the protagonists are from Gaza.”

Finally, a salient fact completely overlooked by both PEN America and The New York Times in its cursory coverage of the Index is that many of the arrested “writers” were later released. Unlike the other countries on PEN America’s list, Israel practices the rule of law: it arrests individuals on suspicion of breaking the law and releases them if no grounds for continued detention are found.

PEN America’s list is a farce — an A to Z of terrorists and Jew-haters. Nothing more, nothing less.

