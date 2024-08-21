▶️ Praising the Intifada? Here’s the dark reality

In just the past week, a terror attack was narrowly avoided in Tel Aviv when a terrorist’s explosive belt malfunctioned, and luckily killed only him. Intelligence indicates that the bomb was meant to be set off near a synagogue with the potential to have killed dozens in its vicinity. These types of attacks are nothing new. In 2001, a Hamas bomber killed 21 people at a Tel Aviv nightclub, known as the Dolphinarium. We know the call to “globalize the intifada” isn’t just a slogan—it’s a threat. This violence didn’t start on October 7th.

