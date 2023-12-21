Vice Senior Staffer Helped Mobilize for Protest That Included Harassment of Hostage’s Mother

According to her LinkedIn profile, Harron Walker is a senior staff writer at VICE, focusing on “health, sex, dating, and other lifestyle matters.” Her work has also appeared in The New York Times, New York Magazine, and a slew of independent news outlets.

When she’s not writing about the nuances of 21st-century life, Walker is, as of late, helping to organize for Writers Against the War on Gaza, and sharing social media posts that support the boycott of Israel, spread anti-Israel conspiracies, and accuse the Jewish state of committing a genocide.

an absolute legend https://t.co/f4nSHpluKi — stasis baby (@HarronWawker) November 21, 2023

For her latest stand against the Jewish state, Walker helped mobilize a protest against a pro-Israel event being hosted by Donna Karan, the creator of the DKNY fashion label.

According to the group Stop Antisemitism, Walker posted a call-to-action on her Instagram page, which read “Donna Karan is hosting a fundraiser for the IDF tonight at her West Village shop. Are we going to let these assholes fund a genocide without shame?”

Aliza Licht, who attended the event, claims that the details of the event were not made public until Harron Walker shared her call to action on social media.

Does @VICE have anything to say about its senior staff writer Harron Walker encouraging a mob of pro-Palestinian protesters to violently disrupt a private event in New York where attendees, including the mother of an Israeli hostage, had to be escorted out by the NYPD? 🧵 https://t.co/UPdipc4Cp8 — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 21, 2023

The event featured three speakers, including Ayelet Levy Shachar, the mother of Naama Levy, one of the Israeli hostages still being held by Hamas in Gaza. The video of a bloodied Naama Levy being manhandled into a Jeep by a Palestinian terrorist became one of the defining images of Hamas’ October 7 atrocities.

According to reports, as the event got underway, anti-Israel demonstrators harassed people entering and leaving the fundraiser, banged on doors for 20 minutes as Ayelet Levy Shachar spoke, and chanted slogans that compared the IDF to the KKK and referred to attendees as “baby killers.”

At the end of the event, attendees were only able to leave the scene via a police escort.

.@JewishChron: “Arielle Yael, who was at the event, posted on X: ‘From the moment we arrived at the venue until the moment we left, anti-Israel protesters – more accurately described as Hamas cheerleaders – amassed at every entrance & exit of the venue.'”https://t.co/mwx5VeTgyY — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) December 21, 2023

As a media organization that prides itself on “fostering a culture of acceptance and understanding throughout the company,” how does VICE feel about one of its senior staff members mobilizing hundreds of protesters to harass and demonize a woman whose 19-year-old daughter endured sexual violence and continues to be held hostage by an internationally recognized terror group?

