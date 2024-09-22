fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

▶️ What Does the UN Resolution of a Unilateral Withdrawal Mean for Israel?

For the first time, the Palestinian delegation drafted their own resolution, calling for a unilateral withdrawal of Israel from the West Bank, eastern Jerusalem, and Gaza as well as an international arms and trade embargo.

While the overwhelming support reflects a significant anti-Israel sentiment, it’s crucial to note that the resolution is non-binding. Nonetheless, the resolution effectively rewards Hamas for terrorism, ignores Israel’s legitimate security concerns, and complicates the already challenging road forward.

Special thanks to Monique Beadle from the Jerusalem Institute of Justice for her brilliant insight.

Image Credit: Spiff/Wikimedia Commons

Related

Tags: ,
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
Print Post
HonestReporting Staff
HonestReporting Staff
Share on Facebook
Share on Twitter
Share on Linkedin
[social_warfare]
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2024 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content