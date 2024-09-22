▶️ What Does the UN Resolution of a Unilateral Withdrawal Mean for Israel?

What does the UN resolution of a unilateral withdrawal from the West Bank, East Jerusalem, and Gaza mean for Israel? Special thanks to Monique Beadle from @JIJ_Israel for sharing her expert insight. pic.twitter.com/lsqYb3HKiv — HonestReporting (@HonestReporting) September 20, 2024

For the first time, the Palestinian delegation drafted their own resolution, calling for a unilateral withdrawal of Israel from the West Bank, eastern Jerusalem, and Gaza as well as an international arms and trade embargo.

While the overwhelming support reflects a significant anti-Israel sentiment, it’s crucial to note that the resolution is non-binding. Nonetheless, the resolution effectively rewards Hamas for terrorism, ignores Israel’s legitimate security concerns, and complicates the already challenging road forward.

Special thanks to Monique Beadle from the Jerusalem Institute of Justice for her brilliant insight.

Image Credit: Spiff/Wikimedia Commons