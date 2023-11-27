fbpx
What Happens in Gaza The Day After?

Israel’s war against Hamas can wipe out all the terrorists, but the ideology? That’s a tricky one.

It starts in the classroom – where the hateful curriculum is well documented – and extends through the media and political sentiments. Israel’s relationship with Arab leaders and the Arab street is vastly different. And, that won’t change until the Arab leadership decides that it needs to – as happened with the UAE in the aftermath of the Abraham Accords.

We don’t know what the day after will look like in Gaza, but we know that it has to start with the de-Hamas-ification of the Palestinian street.

HonestReporting Staff
