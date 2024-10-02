fbpx
Send Us Your Tips
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Israel at War — Donate Now

With your support we continue to ensure media accuracy

Why Does It Take an Iranian Missile Attack on Israel for the Media to Report the Truth?

On Tuesday evening, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched a large-scale ballistic missile attack on Israel, firing nearly 200 rockets across the country. Air raid sirens sounded throughout Israel, sending civilians scrambling for safety as…

Reading time: 4 minutes

On Tuesday evening, the Islamic Republic of Iran launched a large-scale ballistic missile attack on Israel, firing nearly 200 rockets across the country. Air raid sirens sounded throughout Israel, sending civilians scrambling for safety as the barrage unfolded.

Iran framed the attack as retaliation for Israel’s recent operations that eliminated senior Hezbollah members, including the group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah, during a strike in Beirut on September 27. While the media’s coverage of Nasrallah’s death—especially the disturbingly sympathetic language used to describe a terrorist leader—was flawed, the reporting on Iran’s direct assault on Israel struck a notably different tone.

The majority of media outlets adhered to the facts in their reporting of the incident, recognizing the unprecedented attack for what it was: a significant escalation initiated by Iran. Nevertheless, there were still notable and disappointing exceptions, which we will address later.

For example, both the Associated Press and Reuters published reports with headlines that accurately reflected the situation: Iran had attacked Israel in a move that risked igniting a wider regional conflict. Reuters included a photo gallery documenting the attack’s impact on Israeli civilians, featuring images of people seeking shelter by the roadside and the aftermath of a rocket strike on a school building in Gedera.

Meanwhile, The New York Times dedicated some of its coverage to the only confirmed casualty—a laborer from Gaza—highlighting his death and quoting his father’s remark that the attack “didn’t serve Palestinian interests.”

nyt iran attack

Hours after the attack, The Telegraph published an editorial that unequivocally identified Iran as the “aggressor” in the Middle East—a fact that should be obvious, yet is frequently overlooked in much of the global media’s coverage of the region.

The Telegraph Iran attack

Sky News and CNN both dedicated pieces to the dramatic moments their live broadcasts were cut short and their journalists ran for cover as missiles rained down, offering a glimpse into the harsh reality faced by Israeli civilians during such attacks.

Matt Gutman reported for ABC News from inside a shelter in Tel Aviv and described how civilians had been forced to rush for cover after receiving alerts of an impending attack.

 

However, as previously mentioned, there were several disappointing exceptions in the coverage. One such example is the two separate BBC interviews featuring so-called “expert” guests. In one, British academic Andreas Krieg was given an uninterrupted platform to warn that the international community “must ensure Israel does not disrupt the regional order as we know it,” as it defends itself from attack.

Even more troubling was the BBC’s decision to interview Iranian academic Sayed Mohammad Marandi about the attack, just hours after the broadcaster acknowledged it had failed to adequately challenge Marandi during a prior interview with Mishal Husain on BBC Radio 4 in which he repeatedly accused Israel of committing genocide.

A final point remains to be made.

While the international media’s coverage in this instance was encouraging, it should not be the exception—it must become the standard.

Liked this article? Follow HonestReporting on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and TikTok to see even more posts and videos debunking news bias and smears, as well as other content explaining what’s really going on in Israel and the region.

Credits:- Noam Revkin Fenton via Flash90 – Wisam Hashlamoun via Flash90 – Zain Jaafar/AFP via Getty Images – Kyodo via Reuters Connect

Related

Tags: , , , , , , , ,
Rachel O'Donoghue
Rachel O'Donoghue
Born in London, England, Rachel O'Donoghue moved to Israel in April 2021 after spending five years working at various national newspaper titles in the UK. She studied law at the University of Law, London, and gained a master's degree in multimedia journalism at the University of Kent.
Sign up for our Newsletter:
Subscribe Here
Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram Tiktok Telegram-plane Whatsapp

HonestReporting is a USA non-profit 501(c)(3) charitable organization as recognized by the Internal Revenue Service (IRS).

Tax ID# 06-1611859. Your generous tax-deductible donations make a real difference.

© 2024 All Rights Reserved to HonestReporting

DONATE
SUBSCRIBE
Red Alert
Send us your tips
By clicking the submit button, I grant permission for changes to and editing of the text, links or other information I have provided. I recognize that I have no copyright claims related to the information I have provided.
Skip to content