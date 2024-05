There’s a simple reason Israel is competing in Eurovision and Russia is not: The two don’t compare.

The EBU, the broadcasting union that runs Eurovision, clarified that Kan, Israel’s public broadcaster, is not breaching member obligations. The same can’t be said for Russia. We’ll explain…

Image credits: Eurovision stage: JESSICA GOW/TT/TT News Agency/AFP via Getty Images, Eden Golan: Jens Büttner/picture alliance via Getty Images, Flags: FreshStock via Shutterstock